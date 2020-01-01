Harvey Weinstein stripped of CBE honour

Harvey Weinstein has been stripped of his honorary CBE accolade by Queen Elizabeth II following his conviction on sex crime charges.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree - and is also facing other felony sex crime charges in Los Angeles.

On Friday, a notice in The Gazette, the U.K.'s paper of public record, announced that following his conviction, Queen Elizabeth II was stripping him of the Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) honour, which he received for his contribution to the British film industry in 2004.

“The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order,” the notice read.

The former Miramax chief was one of the most powerful men in the U.K. and U.S. film industries until October 2017, when The New Yorker and New York Times newspapers revealed that scores of women, including some of Hollywood's biggest actresses, had accused him of predatory behaviour - including rape, harassment, and sexual assault.