Jane Fonda: 'I skinny-dipped with Michael Jackson'

Jane Fonda has confessed that she once swam naked with Michael Jackson.

The iconic actress bared all alongside the King of Pop while she was filming 1981 drama On Golden Pond, explaining he came over to live with her on set for a week.

'I found him touching, a very interesting character," Fonda disclosed on Thursday, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"I knew him pretty well. I skinny-dipped with him, how about that? Put that in your pipe and smoke it," she revealed.

The Barbarella star has had plenty of other intimate moments with celebrities, revealing she once had a close encounter with the backside of Kim Kardashian West.

While kneeling on the floor to talk to Gladys Knight at one of Clive Davis' pre-Grammy parties, Fonda came face-to-face with what she would later come to realise was the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's famous bottom.

“(I) turned around to get up and right in my face was this shape," Fonda recalled, making an hourglass figure with her hands.

"I thought, 'That is the most amazing behind I have ever seen'. And of course, it was Kim Kardashian," she recounted, adding: 'And so I told her, 'I've just been staring at your behind and it's beautiful.' She was very sweet."

Fonda also told Cohen she and Kim once shared the same manicurist and would chat to each other at the salon.