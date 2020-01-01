Gia Coppola unfazed by her family's filmmaking legacy

Gia Coppola is unfazed by her family's iconic filmmaking legacy.

The director, who is the granddaughter of The Godfather filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and the niece of Sofia Coppola, recently premiered her second feature film, Mainstream, at the Venice Film Festival, and said she's happy to be carrying on the family business.

"It feels very comfortable. I was raised in it," Gia told Vogue.com. "And I studied photography, so it’s a very natural progression. But there is a pressure that comes along with it, and (to) stay in tune with what you want to express, and to connect with people."

And when asked how she felt to be the third generation of the Coppola family to be heading into Hollywood, she quickly replied: "I think I’m actually the fifth generation. My grandpa makes a point to say I’m the fifth, because his father and his grandfather were part of filmmaking.

"I think our great grandfather was involved with the invention of sound machines.”

And the 33-year-old director, who also helmed 2013 drama Palo Alto, turns to her famous grandfather for advice.

"Yeah, I’m lucky that I have a lot of people to turn to for advice. My grandfather, my aunt, my uncle, my grandma. She just made a movie at 80," she shared, adding that they have taught her a valuable lesson.

"Anxiety and insecurity are part of making art, because we are sensitive beings. And to keep following what is true to you and tell your story.”