Dwayne Johnson rips out security gate after storm cuts power to his home

Dwayne Johnson showed off his strength at home on Friday by ripping the electric gates off his wall during a power cut.

A storm knocked the power out at his estate, forcing the former wrestler to take drastic action, so he could get to work on the set of blockbuster Black Adam on time.

"I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn’t," Johnson wrote on Instagram, beneath a photo of his battered gate lying on the ground.

"Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass."

The Jumanji: The Next Level star added: "My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later - and they were apparently, 'in disbelief and equally scared' as to how I ripped it off."

"Not my finest hour, but a man’s gotta go to work," he added.

The gate-ripping saga proves Johnson is back at his best after battling Covid-19 during lockdown over the summer.