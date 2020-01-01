Michael B. Jordan pledges to help Change Hollywood with major changes on his own show

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan has taken his #ChangeHollywood initiative to the next level, by pledging to increase black and LGBTQ representation on his show gen:LOCK.

The voice actor has prepped the second season of the anime series, and he shared that he is determined to boost inclusion and representation among its writers and crew members.

Michael previously signed on for the #ChangeHollywood initiative, which he established alongside bosses at civil rights nonprofit Color Of Change.

Progress has already been made - the writers' room for Michael's HBO Max show now boasts five staffers who are either members of the LGBTQ community or people of colour.

"Inclusivity and amplifying Black and Brown stories has always been at the forefront of (his production company) Outlier Society and our productions," Michael declared in a statement.

"I am proud to work alongside HBO Max... to #ChangeHollywood and ensure our writers room for gen:LOCK is a reflection of the world we live in," he added.

Gen:LOCK is set 50 years in the future and revolves around a force, which could cause disastrous change on the planet, an obvious nod to today's clear and present climate concerns.

A premiere date for season two, which will feature the voices of Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, Golshifteh Farahani, and David Tennant, has not yet been set.