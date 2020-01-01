Paris Hilton launches movement to shut down America's abusive schools

Paris Hilton has made it her mission to close down America's toxic schools after experiencing a nightmare at an institution in Provo, Utah.

The reality star was enrolled at the Provo Canyon boarding school for 11 months when she was 17.

Paris recently told People magazine she was "bullied" by staff, who "were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us".

Her revelations have prompted other women to come forward with horror tales from their school days, and now Paris has created a movement to shine a light on America's worst schools - and shut them all down.

"I want to be a voice for the voiceless and I want to shut these places down," she told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.

"People can come forward and tell their story and put #BreakingCodeSilence and we are starting a movement to make change," she added.

Paris also revealed she has heard back from Provo Canyon school officials.

"Of course they're saying that they deny it and that there's new management," she said, "but I've spoken to people who have just been pulled out of there, even like a week ago and the abuse is still happening, so they're just trying to cover themselves so they don't get sued."

Paris goes into more detail about the hell she experienced at Provo Canyon and how the abuse has shaped her life in her new YouTube series This Is Paris.