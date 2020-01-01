NEWS LeBron James calls out Lori Loughlin's privilege after disgraced actress selects prison Newsdesk Share with :





LeBron James has called out Lori Loughlin‘s white privilege after her request to serve her jail time at a federal correctional institution in Victorville, California was approved by Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton.



The Los Angeles Lakers basketball ace took to Instagram to call out the decision, insisting he's, "laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying".



"Don’t make no damn sense to me,” he continued, highlighting the actress' white privilege. “We just want the same treatment if committed of (the) same crime that’s all. Is that asking for to (sic) much???



"Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!! We’ll just keep pushing forward and not expecting the handouts! STRONG, BLACK & POWERFUL," the NBA (National Basketball Association) star concluded.



The former Full House star and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 (£382,000) to help get their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake athletes as part of a major college admissions scandal.



While Loughlin was sentenced to two months behind bars, a $150,000 (£114,500) fine and 100 hours of community service, Giannulli, the founder of the Mossimo clothing brand, will serve five months in jail, pay an additional $250,000 (£191,000) fine and serve 250 hours of community service.



According to reports, the facility is a medium-security prison, with only 300 inmates, and offers yoga, Pilates, painting, calligraphy, crochet, origami, ceramics, cartoon drawing. Inmates can also enjoy music lessons for instruments such as the saxophone, accordion, and ukulele.