Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton are best pals again after night out

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have celebrated their intermittent friendship with a night out on Friday.

The stars, who were close in the early 2000s before Kim found fame in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, took to their Instagram accounts to post videos of the get-together.

On her stories account, Kim shared a snap of the pair in the back of a car and labelled it "cuties".

In a subsequent video clip, Kim is seen saying to Paris: "We're opposite twins," prompting Paris to reply: "I know, I love it."

In another video, Kim told viewers: "We’re just hanging out, just a fun day, me and Paris. If you haven’t seen her documentary (This Is Paris) on YouTube, you guys should check it out."

The pals met when Kim had a wardrobe organising business and assisted Paris with her clothes back in 2002.

Although the friendship took off, the stars drifted out of touch for a few years, before rekindling their bond in 2016 at Kris Jenner‘s Christmas party.

Last year, Kim credited Paris for launching her career: "I am really grateful for my experiences with her," she said on E! True Hollywood Story, noting: "She’s a huge, huge reason of my success."