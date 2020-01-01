Chris Rock diagnosed with nonverbal learning disorder

Chris Rock has been diagnosed with a learning disorder.

After a nine-hour series of cognitive tests earlier this year, the 55-year-old Dolemite Is My Name star was diagnosed with a non-verbal learning disorder (NVLD).

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris explained his condition means he has challenges interpreting nonverbal signals in social situations, admitting that: "all I understand are the words”.

“By the way, all of those things are really great for writing jokes — they’re just not great for one-on-one relationships," the star quipped.

“I’d always just chalked it up to being famous," he went on.

"Any time someone would respond to me in a negative way, I’d think, ‘Whatever, they’re responding to something that has to do with who they think I am'," he recalled.

"Now, I’m realising it was me," the Grown Ups 2 star added, musing: "a lot of it was me."

Elsewhere in the interview, Chris revealed he has committed to seven hours of therapy every week, as he processes childhood traumas.

“I thought I was actually dealing with it, and the reality is I never dealt with it,” he told the publication, reflecting: “the reality was the pain and the fear that that brought me, I was experiencing it every day.”