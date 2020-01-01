Penn Badgley & Domino Kirke welcome baby boy

Penn Badgley and his wife Domino Kirke have shared images celebrating their new baby boy.

The couple welcomed its first child together recently and Kirke confirmed the happy news by posting a photo of her newborn sleeping next to his dad to her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

She also posted a painting of a red placenta on her feed and added: "His heart shaped home," and "#40dayspostpartum #placentaart", indicating that the child was born on August 11.

Kirke added no further details about the baby's name.

The new mum, who has an older son named Cassius from a previous relationship, announced she was expecting a baby with Penn in February after suffering two miscarriages.

The star of Netflix's You and Kirke, a singer and a doula, began dating in 2014 and married in February 2017. Their wedding was attended by the bride's family members, including sisters Jemima Kirke and Lola Kirke.