Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at pal Dwayne Johnson's security gate drama

Ryan Reynolds has poked fun at Dwayne Johnson following the action man's security gate drama on Friday, suggesting the Jumanji star went too far when he ripped it out of his wall.

Johnson revealed he'd torn down his metal front gate after a power outage meant he couldn't open it, leaving him unable to get to work on the set of Black Adam.

The star posted a photo of the battered gate lying on the ground to Instagram and explained his actions left him with a hefty security bill, adding: "Not my finest hour, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn’t."

Although he attempted to call for assistance, Johnson said waiting out the delay would have cost too much money: "I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do."

Deadpool star Reynolds, who became friends with Johnson while working on a new movie Red Notice, checked out the unexpected action scene and then joked in the comments section: "The gate opened the OTHER way."

The comment proved a hit, drawing hundreds of likes from fans.

Johnson followed up by sharing some video footage of the damaged gate being removed and joked in the caption: "Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that."