Vivica A. Fox tests positive for COVID-19, pulls out of pre-Emmys show

Vivica A. Fox has had to pull out of co-hosting a pre-Emmys virtual red carpet event on Sunday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Kill Bill star and Giuliana Rancic were slated to front E!'s Live From the Red Carpet show, but both released statements just before the special went live, explaining they had contracted the coronavirus.

"I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight!" Vivica wrote.

"Unfortunately, I have tested positive for the coronavirus," she professed.

Announcing: "So, in an abundance of caution I am isolating myself at home," Fox warned: "During these unprecedented times, it's more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other."

Rancic added she too had contracted COVID-19, sharing: "As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19."

The E! host acknowledged her disappointment: "Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people."

Sources insist neither Vivica nor Giuliana are ill, but both have mild symptoms of the virus.