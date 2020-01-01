Covid-19 halts Eddie Murphy's stand-up comedy return

Eddie Murphy has shelved his return to stand-up comedy because the coronavirus is no laughing matter.

The Nutty Professor star was making plans for a big show, but then the pandemic hit.

"This year we'd be working on doing stand-up and getting stuff together, but all this happened," he said during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards virtual backstage event online on Saturday night, after picking up his first ever Emmy - with an Outstanding Guest Actor Comedy Series win for Saturday Night Live.

"These are really serious times, no times for joking. I don’t know right now if there should be any comedic commentary. We’re still right in the middle of everything," he continued.

"In a year or so, we’ll be need comedic commentary and some laughs, but now we’re right in this."