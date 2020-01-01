NEWS James Caan blames Will Ferrell's feud with director Jon Favreau for scrapped Elf sequel Newsdesk Share with :





James Caan has dashed hopes of an Elf sequel ever happening due to Will Ferrell's alleged feud with director Jon Favreau.



The classic Christmas movie was released back in 2003, and follows Ferrell's loveable character Buddy, who was raised by elves and is shocked to find out he’s actually a human who was stowed away in Santa’s sack.



He goes in search of his real father, mean-spirited children's book publisher Walter Hobbs, played by Caan, in New York City, hoping to start a relationship with him and make him believe in the magic of Christmas again.



During a chat on Cleveland’s 92.3 radio channel, Caan revealed that he and his former co-stars were onboard for a reunion, but a spat between leading man Ferrell and the filmmaker was to blame for the lack of a sequel.



"We were gonna do it and I thought, 'Oh my god, I finally got a franchise movie, I could make some money, let my kids do what the hell they want to do’," he explained. "And the director and Will didn't get along very well."



The 80-year-old continued: "So, Will wanted to do it, he didn’t want the director, and he had it in his contract, it was one of those things.”



The movie also starred Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen and Peter Dinklage, and director Favreau also made a brief appearance as pediatrician Dr. Leonardo.



Elf grossed more than $220 million (£170 million) at the box office, and is regarded as one of the best Christmas movies of all time.