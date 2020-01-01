NEWS Kelvin Harrison Jr. is to star in 'Cyrano' Newsdesk Share with :





The 26-year-old actor joins a cast that includes Peter Dinklage for the musical, an adaptation of Edmond Rostand's play 'Cyrano de Bergerac'.



Kelvin will play the role of Christian in the project that also features Haley Bennett, Brian Tyree Henry and Ben Mendelsohn.



The movie will be directed by Joe Wright and is being produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Guy Heeley. Music and lyrics have been supplied by Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner and Matt Berninger.



Peter and Haley will both be reprising their characters from the Broadway production.



'Cyrano' has been penned by Dinklage's wife Erica Schmidt, who is an experienced director, writer and stage actress.



Kelvin is also set to star in 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' alongside a stellar cast that includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.



Aaron Sorkin's movie is about the infamous 1969 trial of seven men charged by the federal government with conspiracy and inciting a riot, a result of the counterculture protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.



Harrison will play the role of civil rights activist Fred Hampton in the movie, Yahya will play Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale, whilst 'Borat' star Sacha portrays political activist Abbot Hoffman.



Kelvin's previous credits include '12 Years a Slave', 'Waves' and 'The High Note'.