NEWS Matt Reeves is to produce the Netflix movie 'The Hunt For Atlantis'





'The Batman' director will be involved behind the scenes on the project, an adaptation of the bestselling book by Andy McDermott.



The flick has been in the works for some time and will be written and produced by Aaron Berg. It is hoped that the project could begin a new franchise for the streamer, as it is the first of 15 books featuring characters Nina Wilde and Eddie Chase.



The movie will feature gifted graduate Nina who, years after the disappearance of her parents, teams up with ex-bodyguard Eddie when a tech-billionaire sends them on a race across the globe to discover the legendary underwater city.



Subsequent stories explore the pursuit of the mythical sword Excalibur, the great hall of Valhalla, the golden city of El Dorado and the Fountain of Youth.



Reeves and Berg will serve as producers with Adam Kassan, along with Derek S. Jancisin as executive producer.

Matt has directed the highly-anticipated 'The Batman', which will see Robert Pattinson make his debut as the Caped Crusader. Filming on the project recently resumed after a crew member had contracted coronavirus.



Warner Bros. confirmed in a statement: "Following a hiatus for COVID-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on 'The Batman' in the UK."



It had also been reported, though not confirmed, that lead star Robert had tested positive for coronavirus.



Production has previously been halted back in March due to the global health crisis, with the cast and crew only returning to work following the lockdown.



There is still said to be quite a bit of filming that needs to be completed, although the film remains slated for an October 2021 release.