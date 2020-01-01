Gabourey Sidibe: 'The Hollywood seas didn't part for me after Oscar nomination'

Gabourey Sidibe has insisted that the "seas did not part" for her like they did for Anna Kendrick following their Oscar nominations in 2010.

The American Horror Story star was nominated for Best Actress for her first-ever film role in Precious, which earned her critical acclaim, while the Pitch Perfect star landed on the Best Supporting Actress shortlist for Up in the Air.

Neither of the first-time nominees won Oscars that night, but Gabourey believes Hollywood didn't open its doors to her the same way it did for Anna afterwards.

"I've heard the idea that I'm just lucky before," she told Collider. "I've heard that. I'm an extremely unlucky person, actually. I work really, really hard though. And no, the Hollywood seas didn't part for me in the same way that it might have for maybe Anna Kendrick who was nominated for the first time that year as well, who then went on to star in films and television and the whole thing. The seas did not part that same way for me and I assume that there are a few factors that made that so, but I am still working 10 years later."

Following her breakthrough role in Precious, Gabourey has mostly taken on indie film projects and TV shows such as Empire and American Horror Story, while Anna has starred in big studio movies such as the Pitch Perfect franchise, Into the Woods, and the animated Trolls films.

However, the 37-year-old insisted that she's still grateful to be a working actress over a decade after making her movie debut, including in new movie Antebellum.

"I know what I want to say to the world. I know what I want to give to the world and what I want to give to myself. I know my artistry. And so, you know, starring in things or being on the covers of magazines, all of these things that say that I've 'made it,' everything that solidifies my position on the A-list, whatever that means, doesn't actually mean anything to my self-worth and my sense of artistry," she added.