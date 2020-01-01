NEWS Florence Pugh teases potential future Marvel movies after Black Widow Newsdesk Share with :





Florence Pugh has teased the possibility of her starring in more Marvel movies after Black Widow.



The Oscar-nominated actress plays assassin Yelena in the upcoming superhero blockbuster, starring Scarlett Johansson as the titular character, alongside David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.



While Florence refused to confirm the fate of her character, she did share her excitement at being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the prospect of becoming part of a Black Widow spin-off franchise.



"If you get asked to be in a Marvel film, and it was so thrilling and fun and exciting to be in, then of course, your head goes: ‘Oh my God. If this is what it’s like, then what else is next?’” she told Total Film.



"If that happens and I am lucky enough that people appreciate my character, that’s an exciting road to go on. I would be silly to not be excited by it. I think that being part of the Marvel club is a great honour. But we’ll just see if people like Yelena first.”



Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War, and also stars William Hurt and Ray Winstone.



The release of the Marvel blockbuster has been repeatedly delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but is currently set to hit cinemas on 6 November.