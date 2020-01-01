NEWS Maisie Williams regained self-confidence during lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





Maisie Williams worked hard to regain her self-confidence during lockdown.



The Game of Thrones actress discussed the struggles she faced in her teenage years, and told Miss Vogue that being forced to isolate at her new home in Paris at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak helped her enormously.



“I got really lost and I didn’t know what to do, and would second guess everything about myself," Maisie explained. "I really feel myself coming back to the surface again, and I think this lockdown has helped that. I feel very different from the girl who went into quarantine, and I feel so much more confident.”



And she went on to dish out some useful advice to young girls who might also be suffering with their self-esteem, and urged them to start being true to themselves.



"No one else is as cool as you are, and trying to be like anyone else is going to cause you a lot of pain," the 23-year-old shared. "I think that people just need to let go of the expectations in their head... and learn to exist in this world as they are, and learn to be better to themselves and other people.”



The British actress had just moved to the French capital before lockdown restrictions came into place, and she's been appreciating the little things as she adjusts to life post-Covid.



“I’ve been learning French which is something I’ve always wanted to do, so that’s been really enjoyable. I’ve also just been reading a lot and drinking tea," she added. "I’ve been trying to be happy with what is happening today and being grateful for everything that I have."