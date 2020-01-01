NEWS Dan Levy open to Schitt's Creek movie following Emmys success Newsdesk Share with :





Dan Levy has teased the possibility of a Schitt's Creek movie following the show's incredible success at Sunday's Primetime Emmy Awards.



The programme made history at the awards ceremony, setting a record for the most wins by a single comedy series in the same season, and becoming the first comedy series to sweep all four major acting categories in a single season, with Dan, his dad Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy taking home the acting prizes and the show winning Outstanding Comedy Series, among others.



While the show came to its official end earlier this year with the airing of season six, fans are still clamouring for more of the Rose family and their antics in Schitt's Creek - leading to speculation that a big-screen adventure could be in the pipeline.



However, Dan admitted he would only pursue a movie if he came up with an idea that could top their critically acclaimed ending.



"This (the awards) is the best way we could have ever ended the show, so if there is an idea that ever pops into my head, you know, worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freaking good at this point because this is a really nice way of saying goodbye," he told reporters, according to Access Hollywood. "So fingers crossed that we get a really good idea coming into our heads at some point soon. But I would love to work with these beautiful people again, this has been the most incredible experience."



Dan gathered with his co-stars for a watch party and celebration in Canada.