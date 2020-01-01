Issa Rae motivated to succeed after executive dismissed show as 'Black-woman problems'

Issa Rae has shared a moment when a TV executive dismissed her web-series pitch as a show about "Black-woman problems".

Emmy nominee Rae, the creator of hit HBO show Insecure, looked back at her first-ever Hollywood pitch during a segment on Black excellence in television as part of the 2020 Primetime Emmys.

Describing her conversation with an unnamed exec, Rae recounted: "He was like, 'Yeah, (the show) is about this Black woman and her Black-woman problems. Hilarious. And I was like, 'That’s not what it’s about. But okay'."

Reporting the man then told her: "The Black audience, they want to see familiar faces. So, you might need to switch up the characters'," Rae vented: "He’s this executive that’s not Black telling me what Black people like. It just became very clear to me that he didn’t get the show."

The encounter left Rae fuming.

"Like, 'Why does he get to tell me what gets to be on TV? Why does he get to tell me what people like me like to see?" she questioned, adding: "I’m here! I’m telling you what I want to see. I made it.'"

Rae said she was driven to succeed, asserting: "For me, that moment was the motivation I needed to keep doing what I was doing. To kind of bet on myself."

Insecure was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding comedy series, and Rae earned a nomination for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. Her castmate Yvonne Orji, also earned a nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. On the night, Rae and the cast lost out to Schitt's Creek.