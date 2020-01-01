Jeremy Strong: 'Succession's lack of diversity reflects reality of corporate world'

Jeremy Strong has agreed the push for more diversity in Hollywood is "necessary", but cautioned viewers not to expect to see people of colour in positions of power on his show, Succession.

The critically-acclaimed show picked up six Emmys over the past week, including Outstanding Drama Series and an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series honour for a stunned Strong at the Primetime show on Sunday night.

During a Zoom call with the media after his award, Strong said it's important his show presents as all white because the drama is supposed to reflect the worst of society.

"Our show is about a white family of billionaires, media moguls," he told Deadline, conceding: "There are some things we can do on the show and there some things we can’t."

Strong further explained: "There are places where we can show what America looks like in our show, the broader picture of America, and there are places where frankly that would not be reflecting reality if we made our central world more diverse than the higher echelons of corporate America are."

He admitted: "That’s a difficult path to tread, but it’s one to be honest of that world."

Strong also shared that the show's production team is hoping to resume filming for season three, which was shut down by COVID-19, "sometime this fall-winter, as soon as things are safe."