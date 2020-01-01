NEWS Zach Braff: 'We campaigned to honour Nick Cordero at the Emmys' Newsdesk Share with :





Zach Braff campaigned to shine the spotlight on late pal Nick Cordero during the Emmy Awards' In Memoriam tribute, but organisers passed.



Cordero lost his battle with coronavirus this summer and his friends grouped together to score him a nod at the virtual ceremony on Sunday night, but failed.



"The Emmys chose to leave Nick Cordero out of the memorial montage," Braff tweeted. "I had no idea one had to campaign to get their loved one in. We did. They passed."



Zach also posted the Television Academy's statement about the process of consideration for the tribute.



Fans took to Twitter to blast Emmy bosses' decision not to honour Cordero, Kelly Preston, and sports icon Kobe Bryant, who played basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center, the venue for Sunday night's ceremony.