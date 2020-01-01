NEWS Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie dies aged 98 Newsdesk Share with :





Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie has reportedly passed away at the age of 98.



The sad news was reported by TMZ.com, who cited "sources with direct knowledge" as they said Jackie's death occurred recently, but noted that "the exact circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear".



As well as being mother to Rocky star Sylvester, singer Frank Stallone and late actress Toni D'Alto, Jackie herself had a successful astrology career. She also found fame in Britain after appearing on U.K. TV show Celebrity Big Brother back in 2005, alongside Sylvester's ex-wife Brigitte Nielsen.



Jackie is survived by her two sons, as well as several grandchildren.