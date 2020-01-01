Gary Oldman hit with lawsuit over Darkest Hour script

Gary Oldman has been hit with a lawsuit from a writer who claims his script was ripped off for the 2017 film Darkest Hour.

The British actor won an Academy Award for his portrayal of wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the critically-acclaimed movie, which was directed by Joe Wright and penned by Anthony McCarten.

However, Oldman, his producing partner Douglas Urbanski, bosses at NBCUniversal and others involved with the film have been named among the defendants in a suit filed by History Channel writer Ben Kaplan, who claims parts of McCarten's script are very similar to his own.

In legal papers obtained by Deadline on Monday, the plaintiff's lawyers claim their client spent years "developing, writing and refining" his script for a movie named Churchill.

"Several versions of the script for Churchill were distributed to members of film industry in Los Angeles County, California," the detailed breach of implied contract action reads. "It was understood by members of the film industry that Mr. Kaplan had created a script for a film about Winston Churchill and was planning on turning that script into a feature film.

"Defendants' wrongful conduct includes using numerous specific elements and ideas from Mr. Kaplan's Churchill script for their own film, Darkest Hour."

The lawyers are chasing an injunction on the film and seeking a wide range of damages, including all the money the defendants made from the movie, insisting they had access to "three Churchill scripts prepared by Mr. Kaplan" dating from May 2013 to December 2014.

Oscar nominee McCarten, who is credited with writing the script, has not been named in the lawsuit.