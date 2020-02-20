Blac Chyna’s request to have Rob Kardashian’s assault and battery lawsuit dismissed denied

Blac Chyna's request to have ex Rob Kardashian's 2017 assault and battery lawsuit against her tossed has been denied.

Rob, 33, who shares daughter Dream, three, with his ex, filed the assault and battery lawsuit along with his half-sister Kylie Jenner, alleging Chyna attempted to choke him with an iPhone cord during an intense fight the previous December at Kylie's home.

In addition to allegedly suffering injuries to his neck, head and face, Rob claimed Chyna did extensive damage to his sibling's home, which the make-up mogul claimed was in excess of $100,000 (£76,382).

Earlier this year, however, Chyna, 32, filed the motion for the case to be dismissed on grounds that she "did not intend to inflict injury on Rob and because she did not in fact harm him, Rob's claim for assault and battery fail".

In court documents obtained by People, her appeal is denied, with the papers noting: "The Motion for Summary Judgement filed by Angela Renee White on 02/20/2020 is Denied. Defendant's alternative motion for summary adjudication is DENIED as to both issues.

As part of Chyna’s motion, she submitted a document of “undisputed” evidence that allegedly demonstrated Kardashian “did not suffer any cognisable” damage and “the only ‘harm’ Rob suffered that night relates to his heartbreak that Chyna moved out of Kylie Jenner’s home with their newborn baby girl, Dream".

She added that the pair reconciled several days later and that Rob “did not seek medical treatment” or “suffer any loss of earnings” after the incident. Kylie also “voluntarily dismissed her claims” in March 2018.

The former couple, who split in February 2017, agreed to joint custody of Dream in September 2017 following a whirlwind romance and failed engagement that ended with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.