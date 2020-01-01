John David Washington wants Tenet sequel

John David Washington hopes Christopher Nolan makes a sequel to Tenet.

The 36-year-old starred as a covert operative known as the Protagonist in the British filmmaker's mind-bending spy thriller, which has grossed almost $250 million (£195 million) so far at the worldwide box office, despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

While Nolan and bosses at Warner Bros. have not yet announced plans for a follow-up, Washington is ready for more espionage action on the big screen.

"In my mind, that's a yes! We will be doing this again, we'll see you in a couple of years," he teased in a new interview with Esquire. "In reality, I don't know. Chris does what he wants. Maybe he has something that he's developed for years that he wants to do next, maybe he's been inspired by something else he sees and wants to do that, I don't know.

"I hope we get to do it again, I hope we get to explore more, because I think we found something really unique."

The BlacKkKlansman star also touched upon the possible plot for a Tenet sequel, and agreed with fan theories that Elizabeth Debicki's onscreen son Max is actually a younger version of Robert Pattinson's spy operative Neil.

"I saw that one the other day - I like that! I don't know if it's true or not, you gotta ask Chris, but if there's another (movie) and they introduce that, that would be a lot of fun. We'll see what happens," Washington added.