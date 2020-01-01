NEWS Kit Harington was raised in a 'gender fluid' environment Newsdesk Share with :





Kit Harington was brought up in a "gender fluid" environment by his playwright mother Deborah Jane Catesby.



The 33-year-old actor opened up about his childhood during an interview with Britain's The Telegraph newspaper, and admitted the lack of gender stereotypes was evident from the get-go.



“I asked for a Mighty Max and she bought me a Polly Pocket,” the Game of Thrones star recalled. “I asked for an Action Man and I got a doll – it was very gender fluid from the word go. And I went with it."



While Kit first found fame in the theatre world, it was his role as Jon Snow in the fantasy TV series that made him a household name worldwide.



But when it comes to future roles, the screen star is keen to steer clear of taking on a similar gig again.



"I feel that emotionally men have a problem, a blockage, and that blockage has come from the Second World War, passed down from grandfather to father to son,” he said. “We do not speak about how we feel because it shows weakness, because it is not masculine. Having portrayed a man who was silent, who was heroic, I feel going forward that is a role I don’t want to play any more.



“It is not a masculine role that the world needs to see much more of.”