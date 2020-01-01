Dane Cook: 'There was no drama involved in Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's Fast Times reunion'

Dane Cook has insisted there was "no drama" involved in getting Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to participate in a virtual reading of classic movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

The reading took place last week, with the exes among an all-star cast which also included Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, and Sean Penn. It was the first time Brad and Jennifer have been seen "together" - albeit virtually - since pictures of the actress congratulating her former spouse on his Oscar win for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood caused a stir worldwide when they emerged following the ceremony in February.

But Cook, who organised the event, has now opened up about how he convinced the former couple to take part in the reading - telling Maria Menounos on her Better Together podcast that neither Jennifer nor Brad took much persuading.

"When I text (Jennifer), she was, I'm not trying to make it more fluffy, she could not have been more delightful, game, excited," he said. "Again, I knew once those first few names were in there, when Brad Pitt... started coming in, I was like, 'Yes! This is gonna happen.'"

While Jennifer and others signed up to the event first, Brad was added later, as Cook continued: "Once his team talked to him, I'm sure it was just like, 'Here's who's already in there so far.' There was no hesitation, there was no rules, there was no, nothing. There wasn't anything like... were they not allowed... No! Zero. No drama.

"They both locked in. What you saw was absolutely what we had hoped, which was just nice engagement between two massive, incredibly talented people."

During the reading, Jennifer and Brad - who divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage - couldn't help but giggle as they recreated a flirty scene between their characters.