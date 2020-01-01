NEWS Andrew Lloyd Webber feels safe after trialling COVID-19 vaccine Newsdesk Share with :





Andrew Lloyd Webber has reassured fans he's safe and well after the COVID-19 trial he is participating in was paused.



The theatre impresario signed up for the study, conducted by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca UK last month, which was paused after a participant was hospitalised earlier in September, before resuming a few days later.



Chatting to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, the hosts of Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Andrew revealed he had no ill effects from the vaccine and that those involved are keeping a close eye on his health.



"It's very carefully monitored, you do comprehensive blood tests," the Cats creator said.



"I fill in a daily form online which I then say if I have any symptoms. All that information is collated," he explained.

Revealing: "There are two vaccines and they don't tell you which one you've actually had," Andrew added: "I probably shouldn't say any more as they want to keep it slightly under wraps."



Andrew was motivated to get involved because he is determined to get audiences back into theatres by helping find a vaccine for the coronavirus.



Discussing the effects of the pandemic on theatre stars, Andrew lamented: "Well I mean I've been in theatre for 50 years and never seen anything like it and the stories are really heart-breaking."



He remarked: "I don't think commercial theatre could survive unless the government give us some help, I have noticed in recent years it has been pretty far down the food chain anyway."