Gwyneth Paltrow has better relationship with Chris Martin following their divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared that her relationship with Coldplay star Chris Martin is better now the pair are no longer husband and wife.



"It’s so interesting because in a way my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was," Paltrow said during an appearance on pal Drew Barrymore's new talk show.



She also admitted she grew as a person during her time with Martin.



"You have to know that every relationship is 50/50," she mused.



"No matter what you think, how you think you were wronged, or how bad you perceive the other person's actions, or whatever the case may be," Paltrow continued, arguing: "If you are brave enough to take responsibility for your half and really look at your own garbage and your own trauma and how it’s presenting in the world and in your relationship then there really is somewhere to go and something to learn and something to heal."



Paltrow concluded by remarking: "We are all part good and part bad; it's not binary, we are all grey area."



Paltrow has moved on from her marriage to Martin and wed TV producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, while the singer is dating actress Dakota Johnson.