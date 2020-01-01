NEWS Ron Howard lived in editing room as family recovered from Covid-19 Newsdesk Share with :





Ron Howard has shared that he used filmmaking as a distraction after his wife Cheryl, and 35-year-old daughter Paige contracted Covid-19.



Speaking to the Guardian, the Academy-Award-winning director described how he threw himself into editing his latest movie, Hillbilly Elegy, as his family isolated themselves from him while they endured the disease.



"(Cheryl ) had it only mildly, thank God, and so did my daughter Paige, but they were real cases," Ron revealed.



"So I lived in the editing room," he explained, recalling: "When Cheryl felt better, the two of us would go on what I called Victorian courting strolls, staying 10ft away from each other and no touching."



As well as Hillbilly Elegy, a drama set for release in November, Ron has multiple other projects underway, including a documentary, Rebuilding Paradise, about the 2018 Camp Fire in California. He's also working on a sci-fi flick called Seveneves, a historical thriller titled The Fixer, and Thirteen Lives, a dramatised telling of the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from Tham Luang cave in Thailand in 2018.



Considering his activities, Ron admitted he is something of a workaholic.

“I grew up as a child actor, been working all my life, and I love it," he declared.

However, having lived his whole life in Hollywood circles, Ron said it was important to him to stay curious about the wider world.



"I look for projects that lead me to life experiences I wouldn’t have otherwise had," he reflected, adding: "On my own I’m an introverted, risk-averse individual. But, when there’s a story to be told, it gets me out of the house, talking to people, learning things. And then I just go.”