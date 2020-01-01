Carey Mulligan signs up for Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic

Carey Mulligan is set to play Leonard Bernstein's wife in Bradley Cooper's new Netflix biopic Maestro.

The 35-year-old British actress has been cast as Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, the wife of the legendary composer/conductor, according to Deadline.

Cooper, who co-wrote the screenplay, will also direct and star as Bernstein in the flick, which is set to begin filming in the spring.

The eight-time Oscar nominee has been working with the Bernstein family for three years on developing the film, and the composer's three children are delighted with Mulligan's casting as their mother.

"We're absolutely thrilled that Carey Mulligan will play our mother in Maestro," Jamie Bernstein told Deadline. "Carey will surely capture Felicia's unique combination of wit, warmth, elegant beauty, and depth of emotion. We also love the way Carey conveys a kind of storybook European grace, which was something our mother embodied as well."

Cooper said he was overjoyed to be working with Mulligan, who became a Hollywood superstar with her breakthrough role in 2009's An Education, which landed her an Oscar nomination.

"I was struck by Carey ever since I saw her on stage many years ago and I haven't missed a performance of hers since," the 45-year-old told the outlet. "I am humbled to be working with such a mammoth talent, as well as such a kind person in Carey."

Maestro will tell the love story of Leonard and Felicia, a story that spans over three decades.