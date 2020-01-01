Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Tyler Perry and Billy Porter honoured in new Time 100 list

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Tyler Perry and Billy Porter have been named in Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The Fleabag creator, who was also enlisted to make the script of the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die more female-friendly, was honoured by Taylor Swift in a profile for the magazine, which releases its Time 100 list annually.

"Sometimes all the puzzle pieces fall into place at the perfect time. A combination of razor-sharp instincts, killer wit and genuine care for the people she works with proved to be a winning hand," Taylor wrote of the 35-year-old star.

Oprah Winfrey was on hand to provide the tribute to her pal Perry for the publication, saying of the writer, actor and director: "There's no one else like him. In the entertainment business and in life. He's a true visionary. A trailblazer. In 2005, I saw my first Tyler Perry play. I knew then he was special. I watched the audience laugh, cry and delight in seeing themselves reflected in the story onstage."

Cyndi Lauper, who composed Broadway show Kinky Boots which Porter starred in and won a Tony for, took charge of the Pose actor's piece, writing: "Look at this guy. You want to see living proof of talent, perseverance, tenacity, resilience, dedication to craft? When he couldn't get in the front door, the side door or the window, he found a whole other route."

Bong Joon Ho, Ali Wong, Michaela Coel and Jojo Siwa also made the list, while musicians Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, Halsey and J Balvin were among the musicians featured in the rundown.