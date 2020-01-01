Carole Baskin sued by missing husband's family

Tiger King star Carole Baskin is being sued by the family of her missing husband Don Lewis.

The 59-year-old animal activist has been accused of defamation by Don's daughters Gale, Lynda and Donna and his former assistant Anne McQueen, for being "complicit with jokes about Don’s death on Dancing With the Stars, when judges brought up TikTok videos inspired by her storyline in Tiger King".

In the paperwork, McQueen said that instead of participating in the jokes on the U.S. TV talent show, Carole should have said something to stop them.

Baskin is also accused of being complicit with jokes about Don during her Good Morning America interview when she promised to "really kill it next week".

The lawsuit comes just weeks after Don's family paid for a TV advert to air during a commercial break on the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars, which they used to offer a $100,000 (£77,000) reward for any leads into his 1997 disappearance.

Baskin, who had Don legally declared dead in 2002, later slammed the advert as a "publicity stunt".

The story of Don's disappearance, shortly before he was due to head to Costa Rica, was prominently featured in Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem docuseries - with rival zookeeper Joe Exotic alleging in the Netflix show that Baskin killed her husband.

She has strenuously denied the claims.