Tom Cruise blasting off to film space movie in October 2021

Tom Cruise is seemingly blasting off to film his space movie in October next year.

The Hollywood star has been named as one of the passengers aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon trip to the International Space Station (ISS), alongside director Doug Liman, according to flight logs obtained by the Space Shuttle Almanac.

The Twitter account documents every major space launch across the globe, and on Monday, the account runners' shared a photo of a chart documenting every spacecraft set to launch within the next three years.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Cruise's name on the flight log for an October 2021 launch, as well as Edge of Tomorrow filmmaker Liman, and SpaceX Pilot Michael Lopez-Alegria.

It's not known if the tourist flight, which also shows a vacant spot for a third passenger, is a preliminary trip into outer space to prepare for production on the groundbreaking movie, or if it marks the beginning of filming on the as-yet-untitled blockbuster.

Back in May, it was reported that the Mission: Impossible actor was teaming up with Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX and officials at America's National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to make the movie, which will be the first film of its kind to be shot in space and based on the ISS.

In addition to directing, Liman is also writing the first draft of the screenplay for the $200 million (£158 million) flick and will produce alongside Cruise.