Captain Sir Tom Moore biopic in the works

The inspirational story of British national treasure Captain Sir Tom Moore is being turned into a movie.

The World War II hero captured the hearts and minds of the U.K. and beyond when he raised £38.9 million ($49 million) for the National Health Service (NHS) at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic by walking laps of his garden in the days leading up to his 100th birthday. He broke two Guinness World Records, scored a number one single with You'll Never Walk Alone, was knighted by the Queen, and set up The Captain Tom Foundation.

After a heated bidding war, representatives for Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures announced on Tuesday they have secured the rights to his inspirational story and will be going into production on the "uplifting, life-affirming feature film" in 2021.

Nick Moorcroft and Meg Leonard from Powder Keg Pictures are writing the original screenplay and will produce the project, alongside James Spring for Fred Films.

"This is a story about the power of the human spirit and Captain Sir Tom personifies that. We are honoured to be telling this unique and inspiring story and are excited about audiences getting to know the man behind the headlines," Moorcroft and Leonard said in a statement.

The movie will focus on Captain Tom's close relationship with his family and explore how his strength, wisdom and humour changed the way they viewed the world after he moved into their home following the tragic death of his wife.

After a long battle with skin cancer, the former British Army Captain suffered a broken hip and was told he would never walk again, but at the age of 99 he ordered a treadmill and began his own rehabilitation which progressed to walking laps of their garden. In addition to his headline-dominating fundraising appeal, the film will also draw on Captain Tom's military career and how the horrors of war shaped his life.

And Captain Tom already has a couple of actors in mind for the lead role, with him adding: "I don't know of any 100 year old actors but I'm sure Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins could do a wonderful job if they were prepared to age up!"