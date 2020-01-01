NEWS Robert Downey Jr. to host 2020 Green Carpet Fashion Awards Newsdesk Share with :





Robert Downey Jr. has been tapped to host the YouTube broadcast of this year's Green Carpet Fashion Awards.



The annual awards ceremony, which celebrates the best in sustainable fashion, is organised by Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana and Colin Firth's estranged wife Livia Firth and her company Eco-Age, a sustainability and communications consultancy.



"This event is innovative, and solution-based, so I'm excited to be a part of its premiere," the Iron Man star said in a statement.



The awards usually take place at the end of Milan Fashion Week, which draws to a close on 28 September. However, this year, the Green Carpet Fashion Awards are being broadcast globally on the Fashion Channel's YouTube channel on 10 October.



The event will be a scaled-back affair, with only five awards being handed out, but is still being filmed in its usual setting at Milan's La Scala opera house.



Grammy-nominated director Giorgio Testi is directing the event, which will use special effects and augmented reality.



Camera Nazionale della Moda president Carlo Capasa has described the 2020 awards as "more in sync with the moment," with "less glamour and glitz".



"It would have been easier to skip this year's edition, given how complicated it all is now, but then with Livia, we decided it's precisely during difficult moments that we must send the message that we are here, in the name of the many artisans and small-sized companies that are suffering," he added.