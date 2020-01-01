Ryan Reynolds in talks to take over struggling Welsh Wrexham AFC

Ryan Reynolds has been identified as one of the big name investors who want to pump cash into Welsh football team, Wrexham Association Football Club.

The Deadpool star and actor Rob McElhenney were unveiled as the two proposed bidders for the National League club at a Wrexham Supporters Trust Board meeting on Wednesday after members voted overwhelmingly in favour of the pair's plans.

Reynolds then took to Twitter and responded to one follower, who wrote: "You never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham." The actor chimed in: "Yep, you never know."

The club's director, Spencer Harris, who is also a leading member of the Supporters Trust, has confirmed the investment, calling Ryan and Rob's involvement in the running of the club "an attractive prospect".

A statement from the club reads: "Talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC."

It continued: "Rob McElhenney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter, best known as the creator of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'... Ryan Reynolds is an award-winning Canadian actor, writer, producer and business entrepreneur whose credits include Marvel's Deadpool."

The next step of the process will involve McElhenney and Reynolds putting forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting.

Wrexham AFC were relegated from the English Football League in 2008 after 87 years. They have failed to reclaim their spot.

Meanwhile, the club's Racecourse Ground home is the oldest international football stadium still in use. It staged a Wales vs. Scotland game in 1877. The Welsh team last played at Wrexham's ground when they faced Trinidad and Tobago last year.