Alec Baldwin offers support to Ellen DeGeneres as she fights toxic talk show drama

Alec Baldwin has joined the ranks of the celebrities supporting Ellen DeGeneres as she attempts to bounce back from a potentially career-destroying expose about working conditions on her talk show.

Some current and former employees went public with claims the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show was a "toxic" environment of misconduct, bad behaviour and harassment in a BuzzFeed expose over the summer.

The scandal prompted DeGeneres to apologise to her staff and promise conditions would improve, and three producers on the show were fired following an investigation.

Many of her famous friends and show guests quickly stepped up to support Ellen, and during an appearance on her show on Wednesday, Baldwin urged her not to let the controversy get her down.

"Ellen, I just want to say... I've followed your career from when you were doing stand-up and you were a solo performer," Baldwin said.

"I've watched the films you've done and I've watched your success on this TV show, and you are one of the funniest and most talented women, one of the most funny and talented people in all of showbusiness," he continued.

Ultimately Baldwin advised DeGeneres to ride out the difficulty.

"We all have some patches of white water here, but you keep going. Don't you stop doing what you're doing," he urged.