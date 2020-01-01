Kerry Washington watchful of her childrens' growing awareness of racial injustice

Kerry Washington has started teaching her kids about racial injustice.

The 43-year-old Little Fires Everywhere actress made a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday and spoke about how she educates daughter Isabelle, six, and 23-month-old son Caleb about racism.

“I want my kids to know that I am fully present as they’re exploring those ideas, too,” Kerry shared.

“In a lot of ways, I have to make sure that I am taking care of myself as I’m having these conversations and, just on a daily basis, doing what I need to do to stay calm and to stay present and stay informed," she continued.

Explaining: “I wear the Breonna Taylor T-Shirt, you know, ‘Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor’," Kerry went on: "So if I’m going to wear that, which I do proudly, I’d be ready to have that conversation in my house and answer those questions.”

Adding that she also tries to be a good listener when she talks with her kids, Kerry remarked: “Such a big part of it is knowing who your kid is and as you’re having the conversation, like watching and listening for the cues to be present for this stuff."

She reflected: "A lot of us remember the moment in our own childhoods when we were first confronted with negative views about race with racism, with institutionalised racism.”