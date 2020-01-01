Jessica Szohr pregnant

Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr is pregnant.

The 35-year-old actress has revealed she is expecting her first child with professional ice hockey player Brad Richardson.

"Full of joy!" she captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of herself showing off a baby bump as her boyfriend bent down to kiss her stomach.

Szohr shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Surprise!"

The Shameless actress has been dating the Arizona Coyotes player since early 2019, and she went public with the romance in March of that year just after he became the first ice hockey star to score four goals in a single game since 1997.

Szohr previously dated her Gossip Girl co-star Ed Westwick and had a relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The baby will be Richardson's second - he has a daughter from his first marriage to Lauren Hunt.