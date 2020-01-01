Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot set to reshoot scenes for Zack Snyder's Justice League

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and Gal Gadot are set to reshoot scenes for Zack Snyder's new cut of Justice League.

The director originally helmed the 2017 DC Comics blockbuster, but had to exit the project after a family bereavement, and Warner Bros. bosses hired Joss Whedon to finish the movie.

The star-studded cast, including Gadot as Wonder Woman, Affleck as Batman, Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as The Flash, had to take part in lengthy reshoots when Whedon took over, changing the vision Snyder originally had for the comic book flick.

Now, the filmmaker is gearing up for his own reshoots, with several of the movie's main stars being brought back for the week-long shoot set to take place in October, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fisher, who is currently embroiled in a bitter public spat with Warner Bros. and Whedon, is also being called back to reshoot scenes, but it's not yet known if Momoa or Miller will be returning for filming.

Back in July, Fisher claimed that Whedon's treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League "was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable."

Bosses at Warner Bros. have denied the claims and an investigation into the allegations is currently ongoing.

The "Snyder Cut" of Justice League will debut on streaming service HBO Max next year, initially as four, one-hour instalments, and will then be released as an epic four-hour movie later that year.