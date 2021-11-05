Black Widow release postponed until next year

The release of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow has officially been shelved until 2021.

Bosses at Disney and Marvel opted to postpone the standalone superhero movie, also starring Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz, from November to May next year.

The hotly-anticipated flick was originally due to be released in May 2020, but was delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision to delay Black Widow has prompted a huge shift in the Marvel Cinematic Universe release schedule, with the star-studded Eternals, featuring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Richard Madden, shunted from February to 5 November 2021.

Meanwhile, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is currently filming in Australia, will budge from May to July 2021.

It's not yet known if the delays will affect the release of Tom Holland's third solo outing as Peter Parker in the follow-up to last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is currently scheduled for 17 December 2021.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Branagh's latest big screen Agatha Christie adaptation Death on the Nile, starring Annette Bening, Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer, has been pushed from October to 18 December.

And the release of Steven Spielberg's remake of the Broadway classic West Side Story has been postponed for a full year - instead of hitting cinemas on 18 December, the movie musical will now be released on 10 December 2021.