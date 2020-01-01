NEWS Meghan Markle voices support for America's Got Talent contestant during finale Newsdesk Share with :





Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance during the season finale of America's Got Talent on Wednesday to lend her support to contestant Archie Williams.



The 59-year-old singer was wrongly convicted of aggravated rape and attempted murder in Louisiana aged 22, and when he hit the 12-year mark of his prison sentence, he reached out to the Innocence Project with a request for the organisation to exonerate him.



His case was eventually overturned after fingerprints were found at the scene of the crime matching a serial rapist, and he was released from prison in March 2019 - after spending more than 36 years in jail.



Archie had proved popular on the show, sailing through to the grand finale - and he can count former Suits actress Meghan among his many fans, as she recorded a special video message for the crooner.



“Just wanted to let you know that we’ve been so moved by your story and we’ve been cheering you on every week and it’s not just because we’re partial to the name," she smiled, referencing her son with Prince Harry, also named Archie.

"So, a very special message to you that I’ll probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it’s specifically for you: Archie, we are proud of you and are rooting for you, we can’t wait to see what you do. We’re in your corner, have a good night."



Unfortunately for Archie, he didn't go all the way on the show - he was beaten by spoken word poet Brandon Leake, with singing guitarists duo Broken Roots finishing second and singer Cristina Rae placing third.



However, it's not the end of the line for the budding star, who told Access Hollywood that he plans to continue performing and music legend Elton John had even invited him to sing alongside him.