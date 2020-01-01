Ryan Gosling to play stuntman in David Leitch movie

Ryan Gosling has signed on to play a stuntman in David Leitch's untitled action-drama.

Universal Pictures have won a heated seven-figure bidding war for the movie, which will be written by Drew Pearce, who recently worked with Leitch on his 2019 movie Hobbs & Shaw, according to Deadline.

No plot details have been revealed yet, but the project seems to be an extremely personal one for Leitch, who began his Hollywood career as a stuntman and stunt co-ordinator before making his directorial debut with 2014's John Wick. He has since gone to make high-octane action films such as Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be a big-screen adaptation of the 1980s TV show The Fall Guy, which starred a stuntman who has a side hustle as a bounty hunter.

This isn't the first time Gosling, who will also produce alongside Guymon Casady and Kelly McCormick, has played a stuntman - he portrayed one in 2011 movie Drive and 2012's The Place Beyond the Pines.

While both the director and star have busy schedules, the plan is reportedly to make this movie quickly.

However, Leitch is currently in pre-production on Bullet Train, an action movie starring Brad Pitt, while Gosling has signed on to star alongside Chris Evans in The Gray Man, which Joe and Anthony Russo are directing for Netflix, as well as an untitled astronaut feature film with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.