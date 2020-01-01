Kris Jenner was considering 'another couple of years' of reality TV show before axe

Kris Jenner was "talking about signing up for another couple of years" of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when she and her family decided to end the show.

The mum-of-six spoke with Ellen DeGeneres in an interview set to air of Thursday and she shared that the decision to end the hit reality TV show after 20 seasons was "sudden".

"I think we were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just all came to the decision as a group that the whole family felt it was just time. It just sort of came to us. We thought, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes, lots of spin-offs," Kris reflected. "It's so weird to think that when we started the show, there was barely Twitter, there were no other social media platforms. There was no Instagram, there was no Snapchat. There were no grandchildren, people weren't married or divorced.

"It's just so crazy that all of this has happened and to look back and think I have the most amazing home movies in the world."

Kris also addressed rumours she might be joining the cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, musing: "I think I would do it just to go on once in a while to be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there's just too much going on in my life."

"And they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show," she laughed. "They are doing just fine."

Kris' daughter Kim Kardashian first broke the news that the show was coming to an end earlier this month by sharing a lengthy statement in which she said the family is "beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years."

The note was signed by Kris, Kardashian siblings Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick.

The show will conclude with its 20th season in 2021.