Machine Gun Kelly: 'I didn't know what love was until I met Megan Fox'

Machine Gun Kelly had never been in love before meeting Megan Fox.



The 30-year-old rapper opened up about his relationship with the actress during an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, and admitted that he was overwhelmed by his feelings for the screen star when they first met on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.



“I didn’t know what (love) was until me and her made eye contact,” he said. “That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa'.



"After I made the big chunk of the album (Tickets to My Downfall), I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist."



Megan and Machine Gun Kelly first confirmed they were dating in June - shortly after the Transformers actress announced she had split from husband Brian Austin Green.