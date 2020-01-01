NEWS Drew Barrymore's dating app experience was a 'car wreck' Newsdesk Share with :





Drew Barrymore has sworn off dating apps after she was stood up by a potential suitor.



The actress, who split from husband Will Kopelman in 2016, compared the experience of trying the exclusive celebrity dating app Raya to a "car wreck".



Explaining it knocked her confidence when she couldn't find a match - and then when she did meet a restaurateur she liked, he was a no-show for their dinner date, Barrymore detailed her feelings on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.



'I got stood up. I didn't match with anyone and my friends gave me this sort of bloated sense of false confidence," she shared.



"They were like, 'You should try it. You will do great.' It was a car wreck... (but) I definitely had fun with it," she conceded.



Barrymore noted that she always wanted to go on a blind date however her life got in the way of doing so.

"I thought online dating might satiate that desire... It was a real wake-up call," she mused.



Barrymore has hit pause on her love life for the moment, after launching her new TV talk show last week, and decided it's time to focus on her daughters and her career.



She added: 'I'm not closed for business but I have been exactly in that mentality for the past five years, thinking I just don't have the bandwidth (sic). I don't know if I'm willing to open up. I just can't fit it in."