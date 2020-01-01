NEWS Chadwick Boseman honoured with heartfelt mural created by Disney fan Newsdesk Share with :





Chadwick Boseman has been honoured with a touching new mural at California's Downtown Disney shopping and dining district.



A month after the actor's shocking death, Disney artist Nikkolas Smith has created the huge art piece, which features a kneeling Chadwick sharing his Black Panther 'Wakanda' salute with a young fan battling cancer.



Away from the spotlight, Boseman made several trips to visit sick children in hospitals as he privately fought colon cancer.



The child in the mural appears to be wearing a hospital gown.



Explaining his creation in the mural's inscription, Smith wrote: "As a former Disney Imagineer, I had the honor of working on a major children’s hospital initiative and Avengers Campus as my final two assignments."



He went on to say that Chadwick's spirit was the inspiration for the mural: "Seeing Chadwick’s heart for people in-person, and later discovering his courageous battle with cancer, I was inspired to create this tribute to honor his life and legacy."



He added: "I'm so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick's life and purpose in this way."



Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled it for four years before his death.